Global Sweet Spreads in Vietnam Market Research Report 2021

The landscape for sweet spreads is still small in Vietnam; however, value and volume growth in 2020 is set to be positive, despite the outbreak of COVID-19. Value growth will be driven by honey and jams and preserves, with jams and preserves expected to bring in the bulk of value sales. Honey continues to benefit from its widespread traditional use and availability in both branded and unbranded versions, making it a key item for consumers to have in the home during the outbreak of COVID-19, with…

Product coverage: Chocolate Spreads, Honey, Jams and Preserves, Nut and Seed Based Spreads.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

2020 IMPACT

Jams and preserves drive retail value growth and lead sales, while honey benefits from its traditional use

COVID-19 has a negative impact on foodservice, which has a knock-on effect in the retailing landscape

Golden Farm leads, however, an overall lack of promotional activities stifles growth in the landscape

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Value and volume growth increase across the forecast period, led by honey, with sales boosted by jams and preserves

Honey will lead growth over the forecast period, promoting its health benefits and natural positioning

Young consumers are set to boost sales, while international players are expected to join the landscape across the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Jams and Preserves by Leading Flavours: Rankings 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Sweet Spreads: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Sweet Spreads: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Sweet Spreads by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

….Continued

