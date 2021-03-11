Global Packaging Industry in Vietnam Market Research Report 2021

summary

The closure of retail outlets and horeca establishments in a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19 has led to a shift towards the consumption of larger pack sizes and multipacks – boosted by both increased online purchases and falling incomes. As the pandemic has motivated more people to shop through e-commerce channels, consumers have increasingly opted for larger pack sizes for home delivery. Even as restrictions ease, the convenience and the competitive pricing of a much wider variety of food…

Euromonitor International’s Packaging in Vietnam report offers insight into key trends and developments in the industry. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on packaging

COVID-19 country impact

Metal packaging proves popular in processed meat and seafood, baby food and processed fruit and vegetables in 2019

Focus on packaging design in soft drinks and hot drinks remains central to development in 2019

Heineken launches new format with unique design for Lunar New Year in alcoholic drinks

Natural and organic trends shape packaging design in beauty and personal care in 2019

Rise in e-commerce boosts sales of PET and HDPE bottles in home care thanks to lightweight solutions and easy transportability in 2019

PACKAGING LEGISLATION

Environmental Protection Law to shift waste management responsibility further towards producers

Labelling laws seek to increase transparency, and future focus set to be on food and beverage packaging legislation

More stringent inspections in traditional food markets aim to ensure proper use of expiry and use by dates

RECYCLING AND THE ENVIRONMENT

Leading players join PRO Vietnam to push for circular economy through not-for-profit initiative

Producers find alternatives to plastic bottles, and new coalition forms to tackle water pollution

Reusable and compressible packaging formats benefit from waste reduction drive

….Continued

