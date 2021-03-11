Global Packaging Industry in Thailand Market Research Report 2021

summary

During the pandemic, Thailand has seen a huge surge in sales through e-commerce channels throughout most areas, as well as a boost in off-trade food and beverage consumption as businesses and horeca establishments closed and consumers continue to remain cautious about social gathering. This has led to a shift towards larger pack sizes and multipacks due to reduced impulse purchases, and also motivated by the convenience of home deliveries of larger packs and economic adversity leading consumers…

Euromonitor International’s Packaging in Thailand report offers insight into key trends and developments in the industry. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on packaging

COVID-19 country impact

Smaller pack sizes driven by on-the-go consumption trend and shrinking households in food packaging in 2019

Convenience of flexible packaging boosts popularity of format in both tea and coffee in hot drinks packaging in 2019

Wine in pouches gains ground in 2019

Premiumisation trend in beauty and personal care sees masstige players focus on specialist design, while high-end products boast innovative applicators

Home care players respond to several trends with the expansion of smaller pack sizes in 2019

PACKAGING LEGISLATION

Tobacco products now packaged in plain packs, Thai FDA requires labelling in Thai language, and GMP guidelines cover cosmetics packaging

Updated Factory Act leaves Thailand vulnerable to waste deluge

FDA mulls acceptance of recycled plastics in 2020 policy turnabout, and government introduces regulation for single-use plastic

RECYCLING AND THE ENVIRONMENT

Government sets recycling targets for 2030, as producers and consumers show increased shift to sustainability driven developments

Income-based recycling initiative aims to incentivise greater drive to sustainable waste management

ThaiBev invests in technological solutions to improve waste management

….Continued

