Global Packaging Industry in Japan Market Research Report 2021

As Japanese consumers were encouraged to stay at home amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, impulse and on-trade purchases were down, and economic consequences started to kick in. There was a significant shift to multipacks and larger pack sizes in food and drinks categories, as consumers sought products with lower unit prices in response to increased home consumption Further, as groceries are purchased less frequently and at a distance for safety, per public health guidance, these consumer…

Euromonitor International’s Packaging in Japan report offers insight into key trends and developments in the industry. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on packaging

COVID-19 country impact

Smaller households and elderly consumers demand smaller pack sizes

Increasing demand for eco-friendly packaging prior to the pandemic

In 2019 the popularity of the ienomi trend boosts RTDs in metal beverage cans

Instagrammable packaging remains highly attractive to Japanese consumers

Lion’s new wide-spray bathroom cleaner proving popular

PACKAGING LEGISLATION

Containers and Packaging Recycling Act

Food Sanitation Act signed into law

Food Labelling Act

RECYCLING AND THE ENVIRONMENT

Recycling in Japan

Eventual removal of plastic

Ethical considerations are increasingly important in packaging decisions

Table 1 Overview of Packaging Recycling and Recovery in Japan: 2017/2018 and Targets for 2019

….Continued

