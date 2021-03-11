Global Packaging Industry in Japan Market Research Report 2021

summary
As Japanese consumers were encouraged to stay at home amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, impulse and on-trade purchases were down, and economic consequences started to kick in. There was a significant shift to multipacks and larger pack sizes in food and drinks categories, as consumers sought products with lower unit prices in response to increased home consumption Further, as groceries are purchased less frequently and at a distance for safety, per public health guidance, these consumer…
Euromonitor International’s Packaging in Japan report offers insight into key trends and developments in the industry. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Packaging market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
Table of Contents
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on packaging
COVID-19 country impact
Smaller households and elderly consumers demand smaller pack sizes
Increasing demand for eco-friendly packaging prior to the pandemic
In 2019 the popularity of the ienomi trend boosts RTDs in metal beverage cans
Instagrammable packaging remains highly attractive to Japanese consumers
Lion’s new wide-spray bathroom cleaner proving popular
PACKAGING LEGISLATION
Containers and Packaging Recycling Act
Food Sanitation Act signed into law
Food Labelling Act
RECYCLING AND THE ENVIRONMENT
Recycling in Japan
Eventual removal of plastic
Ethical considerations are increasingly important in packaging decisions
Table 1 Overview of Packaging Recycling and Recovery in Japan: 2017/2018 and Targets for 2019
….Continued
