Global Processed Meat and Seafood in Italy Market Research Report 2021

Overall volume sales growth of processed meat and seafood has accelerated in 2020 as consumers stock up on staple foods given the national lockdown and ongoing home seclusion. Shelf stable tuna has benefited the most from the stockpiling effect among shelf stable seafood, being a versatile product in Italian kitchens and an indispensable ingredient of many lockdown recipes. Also, canned tuna has a lower price point compared with other canned seafood (eg anchovies or mackerel), and hence has been…

Euromonitor International’s Processed Meat and Seafood in Italy report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Meat Substitutes, Processed Meat, Processed Seafood.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Processed Meat and Seafood market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Shelf stable categories lead the surge in demand as COVID-19 hits Italy

Hunger for meat substitutes has returned

Private label player Coop heads overall sales

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Sales imbalance between channels to redress itself in 2021

Smoked salmon is appealing to a wider consumer base

Cleaner-label and organic ham expected to penetrate further

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Shelf Stable Processed Red Meat by Type: % Volume Breakdown 2015-2020

Table 6 Sales of Chilled Processed Red Meat by Type: % Volume Breakdown 2015-2020

Table 7 Sales of Frozen Processed Red Meat by Type: % Volume Breakdown 2015-2020

Table 8 Sales of Frozen Processed Poultry by Type: % Value Breakdown 2015-2020

Table 9 Sales of Frozen Processed Seafood by Type: % Value Breakdown 2015-2020

Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Processed Meat and Seafood: % Value 2016-2020

Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Processed Meat and Seafood: % Value 2017-2020

Table 12 Distribution of Processed Meat and Seafood by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 13 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 14 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

….Continued

