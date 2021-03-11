Global Breakfast Cereals in Italy Market Research Report 2021

summary

Nearly all categories of packaged breakfast cereals have shown accelerated volume sales growth in 2020, as home-confined Italians have stockpiled staple foods to keep them from having to venture out as often and amid fears of stock-outs in stores. Many have also worked and studied at home, with the lack of commuting freeing up time for breakfast at home. Muesli and granola sales have climbed the most, with the pandemic intensifying the focus on personal health and wellbeing, including diet. Inde…

Euromonitor International’s Breakfast Cereals in Italy report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Hot Cereals, RTE Cereals.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Breakfast Cereals market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Table of Contents

Italians have more time for breakfast during lockdown, favouring cereals

Children’s breakfast cereals still growing but more natural options are increasingly appealing

Kellogg boosted by its naturally healthy muesli and granola additions

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Retail sales to remain robust as foodservice bounces back in 2021

Economic dip to strengthen private label’s hand, while cereals with specific health claims will gain further traction

Cameo has the right balance of indulgence and nutrition

CATEGORY DATA

