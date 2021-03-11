Global Sweet Spreads in Denmark Market Research Report 2021

summary

At the latter end of the review period, jams and preserves saw slight current value decline, despite continued growth in overall sweet spreads. This was due to increasing consumer concern about the high sugar and calorie content of such products as well as Danes unable to spend much time indulging in home-baking due to their increasingly busy lifestyles. In 2020 however, consumers were forced to spend more time inside due to the COVID-19 pandemic and many took up home-baking as a leisure activit…

Product coverage: Chocolate Spreads, Honey, Jams and Preserves, Nut and Seed Based Spreads.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Increase in home-baking revives growth of jams and preserves

Dynamic growth of Nutella within Denmark

Jakobsen doubles up inventory supply to meet demands of immunity-conscious consumers

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Danes expected to seek cheaper chocolate spreads abroad

Bad news for jams and preserves as home cooking trend set to come to an end

Plan for increasing Danish honey production meets resistance

CATEGORY DATA

