Paediatric Consumer Health in Canada Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Consumers are showing increased demand for both reactive and preventative paediatric health products as parents are increasingly willing to spend on health measures for children as a result of the threat of COVID-19 and heightened awareness of health and wellness. In response Webber Naturals has already launched a new line of Sesame Street gummy vitamins.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3797409-paediatric-consumer-health-in-canada

Euromonitor International’s Paediatric Consumer Health in Canada report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-psoriasis-drugs-marketinsights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2027-2021-03-02

Product coverage: Nappy (Diaper) Rash Treatments, Paediatric Analgesics, Paediatric Cough, Cold and Allergy Remedies, Paediatric Dermatologicals, Paediatric Digestive Remedies, Paediatric Vitamins and Dietary Supplements.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-carbon-badminton-racket-market-research-report-2024-2021-03-03

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-carbonated-ready-to-drink-tea-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2026-2021-03-02

* Get a detailed picture of the Paediatric Consumer Health market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-impact-on-global-washable-and-reusable-face-mask-industry-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2021-03-04

Table of Contents

Paediatric Consumer Health in Canada

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Growing concern over potential impact of COVID-19 among parents boosts demand

Demographic trends limit development potential of paediatric consumer health

Leading brands benefit from strong consumer trust

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Demand boosted by growing concern over maintaining health during flu season

Private label sales boosted by in-store pharmacist advice

Ongoing shift towards more natural alternatives with less side effects

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Paediatric Vitamins and Dietary Supplements by Type: % Value 2015-2020

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Paediatric Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Paediatric Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

….continued

Contact Details

[email protected]



+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105