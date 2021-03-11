Dermatologicals in Bulgaria Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Sales of dermatologicals in Bulgaria are being impacted in two ways by the COVID-19 pandemic. Firstly, the quarantine restrictions which forced consumers to remain at home to avoid spreading COVID-19 infections boosted sales of a number of products, for example, haemorrhoid treatments. The lockdown restrictions ultimately reduced the amount of physical activity consumers engaged in, encouraging a more sedentary lifestyle which led to the need for an increased number of haemorrhoidal treatments.

Euromonitor International's Dermatologicals in Bulgaria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level.

Product coverage: Antiparasitics/Lice (Head and Body) Treatments, Antipruritics, Cold Sore Treatments, Haemorrhoid Treatments, Hair Loss Treatments, Medicated Shampoos, Nappy (Diaper) Rash Treatments, Paediatric Dermatologicals, Topical Allergy Remedies/Antihistamines, Topical Antifungals, Topical Germicidals/Antiseptics, Vaginal Antifungals.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems.

COVID-19 lockdown along with increased use of disinfectants boosts sales of some products, while others suffer due to stay at home restrictions

Premiumisation expected in 2020, with hair loss treatment a target product

Treatments for wounds and injuries likely to become more premium product in 2020, with new product launches

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Price will become increasingly important into forecast period, as consumers face reduced disposable incomes

Premiumisation expected to continue into the forecast period

Sales of dermatologicals expected to continue to shift online into the forecast period

