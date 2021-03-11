Dietary Supplements in Canada Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Dietary supplements experienced strong growth in 2020, boosted by stockpiling in March and April, with carryover in May for immunity boosting and cold/flu fighting dietary supplements such as Echinacea and Ginseng. Consumers also increased demand because of the benefits of dietary supplements when it comes to boosting immunity and overall health, as well as dealing with specific health issues such as anxiety and sleep problems caused by stress over COVID-19 and economic uncertainty.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3797397-dietary-supplements-in-canada

Euromonitor International’s Dietary Supplements in Canada report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-mobile-middleware-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-from-2020-2029-2021-03-02

Product coverage: Combination Dietary Supplements, Herbal/Traditional Dietary Supplements, Non-Herbal/Traditional Dietary Supplements.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-geonets-industry-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-03-03

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Dietary Supplements market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-high-intensity-sweeteners-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2026-2021-03-02

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-vinegar-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2026-2021-03-04

Table of Contents

Dietary Supplements in Canada

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Panic over COVID-19 fuels interest in immune system support

Demand continues to rise among Canada’s growing older population

New innovate products key to attracting consumers in competitive area

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Increasing competition represents threat to further growth

Canadians show growing interest in plant-based protein supplements

E-commerce continues to gain ground in dietary supplements distribution

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Dietary Supplements by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Dietary Supplements by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Dietary Supplements by Positioning: % Value 2015-2020

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Dietary Supplements: % Value 2016-2020

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Dietary Supplements: % Value 2017-2020

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Dietary Supplements by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Dietary Supplements by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer health

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

….continued

Contact Details

[email protected]



+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105