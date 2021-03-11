Global Online Travel Sales Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

The widespread impact of COVID-19 and measures to contain the disease on all areas of travel and tourism has had a marked adverse effect on the performance of online travel sales and intermediaries. Positioned as a convenient one-stop location for busy modern consumers to find and book all aspects of travel, travel intermediaries have suffered from the negative impact of the pandemic across flights, hotels, car rental and activities. While domestic tourism has witnessed signs of recovery, as Chi…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3443399-online-travel-sales-and-intermediaries-in-china

Euromonitor International’s Online Travel Sales and Intermediaries in China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/dental-drug-market-2021-global-key-vendors-analysis-revenue-trends-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-15

Product coverage: Mobile Travel Sales to Residents, Online Travel Sales to Residents, Travel Intermediaries.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Online Travel Sales and Intermediaries market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-crane-and-hoist-market-size-study-by-crane-type-mobile-cranes-fixed-cranes-by-hoist-type-wire-rope-roller-load-chain-welded-link-load-chain-others-by-crane-operation-hydraulic-electric-hybrid-by-hoist-operation-pneumatic-electric-hydraulic-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2027-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Widespread impact of COVID-19 hits intermediaries players across their offer

Pandemic bolsters the importance of online activity in travel

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Targeting younger consumers to drive first wave of recovery

Domestic travel provides earliest opportunities for recovery

Table 1 Travel Planning and Booking in China: Purchase Factors 2020

CATEGORY DATA

Table 2 Travel Intermediaries Sales: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Intermediaries Corporate Business Online Sales: Value 2015-2020

Table 4 Intermediaries Leisure Online Sales: Value 2015-2020

Table 5 Travel Intermediaries NBO Company Shares: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 Online Travel Sales to Residents: Value 2015-2020

…..continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105