Global Online Travel Sales Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Travel intermediaries have been among the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Despite the significant efforts made around the world to bring the pandemic under control and prevent the total collapse of the summer holiday season, 2020 has in many ways been a lost year for travel intermediaries. In various countries, temporary travel bans and border closures were extended during the first half of 2020, creating an unprecedented negative impact on travel and tourism and a huge climate of…

Euromonitor International’s Online Travel Sales and Intermediaries in Bulgaria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Mobile Travel Sales to Residents, Online Travel Sales to Residents, Travel Intermediaries.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Near-total loss of summer season threatens survival of many travel intermediaries in 2020

Bulgaria joins calls for a European Travel Compensation Fund in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Online and mobile sales lead return growth over the forecast period

Intermediaries offline sales set to remain larger than online sales

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Travel Intermediaries Sales: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Intermediaries Corporate Business Online Sales: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Intermediaries Leisure Online Sales: Value 2015-2020

Table 4 Travel Intermediaries NBO Company Shares: % Value 2016-2020

Table 5 Online Travel Sales to Residents: Value 2015-2020

Table 6 Total Mobile Travel Sales to Residents: Value 2015-2020

Table 7 Forecast Travel Intermediaries Sales: Value 2020-2025

Table 8 Forecast Intermediaries Corporate Business Online Sales: Value 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Intermediaries Leisure Online Sales: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Online Travel Sales to Residents: Value 2020-2025

…..continued

