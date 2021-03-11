Global Online Travel Sales Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

From February 2020, it was clear that Austrians had become increasingly anxious about travelling as COVID-19 was spreading. This was demonstrated by a 30% decline in holiday package bookings in that month, according to TAIPURA. Extensive measures undertaken by the government brought public life to a standstill by mid-March. Travel limitations and more and more travel warnings led to a complete halt in new holiday bookings and a flood of cancellations of summer holidays that were booked before th…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3443393-online-travel-sales-and-intermediaries-in-austria

Euromonitor International’s Online Travel Sales and Intermediaries in Austria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/air-conditioner-refrigerant-market-2021-global-major-suppliers-analysis-income-trends-and-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-15

Product coverage: Mobile Travel Sales to Residents, Online Travel Sales to Residents, Travel Intermediaries.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-household-humidifier-market-size-study-by-product-portable-and-whole-house-by-distribution-channel-offline-and-online-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2027-2021-02-26

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Online Travel Sales and Intermediaries market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Dire situation for travel intermediaries in 2020

The shift towards online sales continues

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Slow recovery for travel intermediaries

Variance in the post-pandemic growth of the different intermediaries sectors

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Travel Intermediaries Sales: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Intermediaries Corporate Business Online Sales: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Intermediaries Leisure Online Sales: Value 2015-2020

Table 4 Travel Intermediaries NBO Company Shares: % Value 2016-2020

Table 5 Online Travel Sales to Residents: Value 2015-2020

Table 6 Total Mobile Travel Sales to Residents: Value 2015-2020

Table 7 Forecast Travel Intermediaries Sales: Value 2020-2025

Table 8 Forecast Intermediaries Corporate Business Online Sales: Value 2020-2025

…..continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105