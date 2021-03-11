Global In-Car Entertainment Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

In-car entertainment was on the decline over the review period, particularly the in-car navigation devices category. This trend is expected to persist due to lack of infrastructure, and the fact that most cars are imported with already built-in car entertainment devices. Furthermore, strong competition from the usage of Google maps on smartphones and consumers preference impeded the growth of in-car navigation at the end of the review period. Alternatives such as google maps on smartphones remai…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3443344-in-car-entertainment-in-nigeria

Euromonitor International’s In-Car Entertainment in Nigeria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/compression-hosiery-market-2021-analysis-of-the-worlds-leading-suppliers-sales-trends-and-forecasts-up-to-2027-2021-02-15

Product coverage: In-Car Navigation, In-Car Speakers, In-Dash Media Players.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the In-Car Entertainment market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-solid-state-cooling-market-size-study-by-product-refrigerators-freezers-and-air-conditioners-chillers-by-type-stage-multistage-and-thermocycler-by-end-use-industry-automotive-semiconductor-and-electronics-healthcare-consumer-and-others-by-and-regional-forecasts-2019-2026-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 reduces demand in already struggling category

Sony remains dominant, benefitting from strong brand equity, availability and range

Pioneer makes gains, while Garmin suffers from price competition

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Reduced spending power and travel to impact in-car entertainment demand

Cost and awareness issues to stifle potential of in-car navigation

Continued popularity of third-party installers to influence demand

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of In-Car Entertainment by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of In-Car Entertainment by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of In-Car Entertainment by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of In-Car Entertainment by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of In-Car Entertainment: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of In-Car Entertainment: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of In-Car Entertainment by Channel: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of In-Car Entertainment by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of In-Car Entertainment by Category: Value 2020-2025

…..continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105