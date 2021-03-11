Global Home Video Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

LCD televisions dominate the home video category in Nigeria, the remainder of sales held by DVD players and a minor proportion by BD players. In light of COVID-19, all categories saw negative growth, with LCD TVs seeing a turnaround from the positive performance of the previous year. Recent new entrants also led to increased competition, with consumers increasingly making purchasing decisions based on factors such as screen quality and size, smart capabilities, and affordability.

Product coverage: Televisions, Video Players.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

