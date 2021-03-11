Global Wearable Electronics Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Volume sales of wearable electronics are set to post double-digit growth in 2020, a performance driven in large part by the considerable demand for both smart watches and activity watches (analogue), with the latter expected to post by far the greatest volume sales growth in the category. In addition to benefiting from the ongoing demand amongst consumers for connectivity and portability, wearable electronics have more recently generated interest due to the many health-related features and funct…

Euromonitor International’s Wearable Electronics in Czech Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Activity Wearables, Smart Wearables.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Wearable Electronics market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Buoyed by recent pandemic-related focus on health, strong demand for wearable electronics continues in 2020

Despite moderating, volume sales of smart wearables set to continue to see double-digit growth in 2020

Xiaomi Ceska Republika vos set to maintain strong lead in wearable electronics in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Strong volume sales expected to continue over the forecast period

E-commerce expected to continue to be the key distribution channel for wearable electronics over forecast period

Availability of health-related features/functions expected to continue to drive growing interest in wearable electronics over the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Wearable Electronics by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Wearable Electronics by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Wearable Electronics by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Wearable Electronics by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Wearable Electronics: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Wearable Electronics: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Wearable Electronics by Channel: % Volume 2015-2020

…..continued

