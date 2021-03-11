Global Wearable Electronics Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

While the government ban on the sale of non-essential goods during lockdown stalled the progress of wearable electronics, the category is still poised for moderate volume sales growth in 2020 as a whole. The product formats within wearable electronics are growing from a small base, which explains volume sales often rising by triple digits over the review period. However, the health and wellness trend is here to stay and the arrival of COVID-19 has elevated consumers’ awareness of their need to e…
Euromonitor International’s Wearable Electronics in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Activity Wearables, Smart Wearables.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Wearable Electronics market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Table of Contents
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Health-consciousness deepens amid COVID-19, promoting sales further
Garmin retains strong demand with high innovation and customisation
Ownership cost is coming down, boosting sales potential during economic downturn
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Healthy living drive to propel category faster to the mainstream
Connected consumers to fuel further rise of smart wearables
Competitive landscape to see cheaper brands and advances in innovation
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Wearable Electronics by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Wearable Electronics by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Wearable Electronics by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Wearable Electronics by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
…..continued
