Global Wearable Electronics Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

While the government ban on the sale of non-essential goods during lockdown stalled the progress of wearable electronics, the category is still poised for moderate volume sales growth in 2020 as a whole. The product formats within wearable electronics are growing from a small base, which explains volume sales often rising by triple digits over the review period. However, the health and wellness trend is here to stay and the arrival of COVID-19 has elevated consumers’ awareness of their need to e…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3390219-wearable-electronics-in-south-africa

Euromonitor International’s Wearable Electronics in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/baking-yeast-market-2021-global-key-vendors-analysis-revenue-trends-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-15

Product coverage: Activity Wearables, Smart Wearables.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Wearable Electronics market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-ai-baby-monitors-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Health-consciousness deepens amid COVID-19, promoting sales further

Garmin retains strong demand with high innovation and customisation

Ownership cost is coming down, boosting sales potential during economic downturn

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Healthy living drive to propel category faster to the mainstream

Connected consumers to fuel further rise of smart wearables

Competitive landscape to see cheaper brands and advances in innovation

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Wearable Electronics by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Wearable Electronics by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Wearable Electronics by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Wearable Electronics by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

…..continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105