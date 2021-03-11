Global Wearable Electronics Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Wearable electronics is expected to see very fast, if slower, retail volume growth over 2020 as a whole. This is partly due to growth being derived from an ever-higher sales base in this relatively new and dynamic category. However, slower growth is also a consequence of the negative effects of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis. Activity wearables has been affected as Romanians have been less likely to practise sports and other outdoor activities due to the lockdown and mobility restrictions imp…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3390216-wearable-electronics-in-romania

Euromonitor International’s Wearable Electronics in Romania report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/autogas-market-2021-global-trends-market-share-industry-size-growth-opportunities-and-market-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-15

Product coverage: Activity Wearables, Smart Wearables.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-interdental-cleaning-products-market-size-study-by-product-typeinterdental-brushes-toothpicks-dental-tapes-dental-floss-by-age-group0-6-years-7-19-years-20-40-years-41-65-years-above-65-years-by-sales-channel-wholesalers-and-distributors-online-retailers-hypermarketssupermarkets-pharmaciesdrug-stores-specialty-stores-convenience-stores-others-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2027-2021-02-26

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Wearable Electronics market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Growth slows as Coronavirus (COVID-19) measures restrict outdoor pursuits and limit demand for high-priced non-essentials

Healthier lifestyle trends underpin strong growth in sales of wearable electronics

Garmin leads as consumers appreciate its wide range of quality products at competitive prices

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Fast growth anticipated as changing consumer lifestyles foster more health-conscious and active population

Innovation, marketing and banking/payment options to stimulate awareness of the uses and benefits of wearable electronics

Lower prices, new designs and segmentation set to pull smartwatches towards the mainstream

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Wearable Electronics by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Wearable Electronics by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Wearable Electronics by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

…..continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105