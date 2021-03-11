Global Wearable Electronics Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

The wearable electronics category remained marginal in Nigeria in 2020. While such products were gradually gaining awareness pre-COVID-19, the pandemic resulted in severe negative growth due to their very high prices and non-essential nature. These factors were underpinned by the economic impact of COVID-19, which resulted in consumers having to focus on more essential needs. The high cost of importing wearable electronics despite low demand means players do not consider this category profitable…

Euromonitor International's Wearable Electronics in Nigeria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level.

Product coverage: Activity Wearables, Smart Wearables.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Wearable electronics suffer from high prices and non-essential nature

Wearable electronics only market category to see significant e-commerce sales

Interest in premium brands remains limited in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

E-commerce to remain strong in distribution of wearable electronics

Health factors to boost demand in coming years

Connectivity issues represent potential growth constraint

CATEGORY DATA

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer electronics

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for consumer electronics?

