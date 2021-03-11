Global Wearable Electronics Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Although wearable electronics is expected to see another year of double-digit retail volume growth in 2020, the rate of growth is expected to slow slightly compared with previous years of the review period. COVID-19 is expected to be the main factor contributing to the slowdown. This is a niche category, as wearable electronics are not considered essential, and in the difficult economic conditions in 2020, with job losses and wage cuts, some consumers have had to be more careful about their spen…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3390210-wearable-electronics-in-mexico

Euromonitor International’s Wearable Electronics in Mexico report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-recreation-management-software-market-projection-by-industry-size-share-movements-by-trend-analysis-growth-status-revenue-expectation-to-2026-2021-02-14

Product coverage: Activity Wearables, Smart Wearables.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Wearable Electronics market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-flame-arrestors-market-size-study-by-type-in-line-end-of-line-by-application-storage-tank-pipeline-incinerator-ventilation-system-others-by-end-user-oil-gas-chemical-metals-mining-pharmaceutical-waste-to-energy-plant-others-and-regional-forecasts-2019-2026-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 contributes to slightly slower growth

New launches and innovation contribute to growth

The three leaders account for more than half of volume sales

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Growth set to take off once again from the middle of the forecast period

Promotion of the benefits of healthy lives expected to ensure strong growth

New product developments will contribute to growth

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Wearable Electronics by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Wearable Electronics by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Wearable Electronics by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Wearable Electronics by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Wearable Electronics: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Wearable Electronics: % Volume 2017-2020

…..continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105