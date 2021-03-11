Global Wearable Electronics Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

The wearable electronics category demonstrated continued growth in 2020 despite COVID-19. This was driven by smart wearables and analogue activity watches. Smart wearables saw continued growth as new brands and formats became available. Apple and Samsung smartwatches are no longer the only dominant offerings, with an increasing number of brands penetrating this category as consumers seek smart wearables, particularly for sport.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3390207-wearable-electronics-in-israel

Euromonitor International’s Wearable Electronics in Israel report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-sd-wan-router-market-projection-by-industry-size-share-movements-by-trend-analysis-growth-status-revenue-expectation-to-2026-2021-02-14

Product coverage: Activity Wearables, Smart Wearables.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Wearable Electronics market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-diamond-core-drilling-sale-insights-market-research-report-2019-2025-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Growth continues as product range grows and health monitoring increases

Analogue activity watches see strong growth thanks to style and functionality

Ronlight’s lead shrinks as Samsung makes gains on Garmin

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Analogue activity watches to see continued growth

Category’s growth to attract new players, unit prices set to fall

Chinese brands to become increasingly competitive

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Wearable Electronics by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Wearable Electronics by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Wearable Electronics by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Wearable Electronics by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Wearable Electronics: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Wearable Electronics: % Volume 2017-2020

…..continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105