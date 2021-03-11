Global Wearable Electronics Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Wearables is one of the fastest-growing categories in Germany’s consumer electronics market, with this growth not expected to come to an end any time soon, with penetration rates of these products still relatively low in Germany. The reason for the expected continued positive development is the major potential wearables have when it comes to their functionality and overall improvement. For example, the battery life of smartwatches has been significantly increased – and also continues to improve.
Euromonitor International’s Wearable Electronics in Germany report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Activity Wearables, Smart Wearables.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Wearable Electronics market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
Table of Contents
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Wearables – far from mature
COVID-19 not expected to have a negative impact on wearable electronics
Google and Apple have the momentum
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
COVID-19 impact: a focus on the health aspect of wearables
Importance of data security and possible insurance role for wearables data
While Apple bets on status, Fitbit travels down a different route
CATEGORY DATA
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
…..continued
