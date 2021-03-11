Global Portable Players Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

With non-grocery stores being forced to shut under lockdown rules for most of April, consumers took to buying wireless speakers online, with the “hometainment” trend driving sales. These devices are relatively inexpensive and therefore the reassurance that purchasing at store-based electronics retailers provides is less relevant when buying wireless speakers, allowing e-commerce to compensate well for the store closures. The stronger influence of Western lifestyles on young people in Vietnam, es…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3390186-portable-players-in-vietnam

Euromonitor International’s Portable Players in Vietnam report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-wireless-module-market-projection-by-industry-size-share-movements-by-trend-analysis-growth-status-revenue-expectation-to-2026-2021-02-14

Product coverage: E-Readers, Portable Media Players, Wireless Speakers.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-craft-beer-market-size-study-by-type-specialty-beers-ales-pilsners-and-pale-lagers-others-by-distribution-on-trade-off-trade-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2027-2021-02-26

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Portable Players market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning

Table of Contents.

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Greater need for home entertainment during lockdown ramps up demand

Sony’s glut of innovative launches drives its sales share up

Consumer reliance on smartphones deepens during pandemic, pushing out portable media players and e-readers further

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Growth in wireless speakers to remain dynamic as smartphone penetration rises

Some demand remains for portable media players, but the slide will steepen

Competition to intensify among the main players

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Portable Players by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Portable Players by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Portable Players by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Portable Players by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Portable Players: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Portable Players: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Portable Players by Channel: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Portable Players by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Portable Players by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Portable Players by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Portable Players by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…..continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105