Global Portable Players Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Consumers rely on their smartphones now more than ever and particularly since the relatively recent convergence of multimedia such as music, videos and photography. In turn, volume sales of portable multimedia players—the leader in volume sales terms in the category only eight years ago—continue to decline at a significant, double-digit rate in 2020. There has been little, if any, impact on demand as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; indeed, it is the impact of the continual improvement in the…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3390178-portable-players-in-the-czech-republic

Euromonitor International’s Portable Players in Czech Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-ultrasonic-gesture-recognition-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-14

Product coverage: E-Readers, Portable Media Players, Wireless Speakers.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Portable Players market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-marble-market-size-study-by-type-white-marble-black-marble-red-marble-yellow-marble-others-by-application-construction-and-decoration-statuary-and-monuments-furniture-others-and-regional-forecasts-2019-2026-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Volume sales of portable media players continues to decline in 2020

Wireless speakers continues to be category’s bright spot in 2020

With its trusted JBL brand, DSI Czech set to hold top spot in portable players in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Wireless speakers set to drive growth of portable players category over forecast period

As smart technology advances, demand for smart assistants set to grow over forecast period

E-commerce set to further overtake specialist retailers over the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Portable Players by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Portable Players by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Portable Players by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Portable Players by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Portable Players: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Portable Players: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Portable Players by Channel: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Portable Players by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Portable Players by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Portable Players by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Portable Players by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer electronics

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for consumer electronics?

…..continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105