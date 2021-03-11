Global Portable Players Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

With consumers staying at home as a result of COVID-19, coupled with the increasing penetration of smartphones, portable media players saw further significant decline in 2020. Wireless speakers, however, saw continued double-digit growth, albeit slightly lower than the increase seen in 2019, as consumers find them convenient to use anywhere in the home in conjunction with smartphones. Several players active in the wireless speakers category, including TicHome, AsusTek and Cheetah Mobile, have in…

Euromonitor International's Portable Players in Taiwan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level.

Product coverage: E-Readers, Portable Media Players, Wireless Speakers.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Wireless speakers maintain growth due to convenience and versatility

JBL rises to first place in wireless speakers as TicHome slips in the rankings

Negligible presence of e-readers, and lack of incentives for consumers to invest

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Wireless speakers to see continued growth over forecast period

Greater variety of colourful wireless speakers likely to be introduced

More departures from portable media players category expected

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Portable Players by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Portable Players by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Portable Players by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Portable Players by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Portable Players: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Portable Players: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Portable Players by Channel: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Portable Players by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Portable Players by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Portable Players by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Portable Players by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…..continued

