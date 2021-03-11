Global Portable Players Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

The mobility limitations on the population induced by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, especially lockdown and travel restrictions, are predicted to hamper overall sales of portable players. However, COVID-19 has accelerated, rather than created trends in the category. Portable players is expected to continue to see a heterogeneous sales performance over 2020 as a whole. Portable media players is set to post a further strong retail volume sales decline due to the ongoing shift to smartphones.
Euromonitor International's Portable Players in Romania report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level.
Product coverage: E-Readers, Portable Media Players, Wireless Speakers.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Contents
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions on consumer mobility hinder performances of portable media players and e-readers
Connectivity with smartphones stimulates growing interest in wireless speakers during COVID-19
High availability, innovation and quality perception support preference for international brands
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Rebound in demand for e-readers is set to help offset portable media players’ slide towards obsoleteness
Smartphone compatibility and smart speakers set to boost the demand for wireless speakers among young, mobile consumers
Manufacturers expected to invest in AI technology and durability to add dynamism to new product developments in wireless speakers
CATEGORY DATA
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
