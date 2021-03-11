Global Portable Players Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

The mobility limitations on the population induced by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, especially lockdown and travel restrictions, are predicted to hamper overall sales of portable players. However, COVID-19 has accelerated, rather than created trends in the category. Portable players is expected to continue to see a heterogeneous sales performance over 2020 as a whole. Portable media players is set to post a further strong retail volume sales decline due to the ongoing shift to smartphones.

Euromonitor International’s Portable Players in Romania report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: E-Readers, Portable Media Players, Wireless Speakers.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions on consumer mobility hinder performances of portable media players and e-readers

Connectivity with smartphones stimulates growing interest in wireless speakers during COVID-19

High availability, innovation and quality perception support preference for international brands

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Rebound in demand for e-readers is set to help offset portable media players’ slide towards obsoleteness

Smartphone compatibility and smart speakers set to boost the demand for wireless speakers among young, mobile consumers

Manufacturers expected to invest in AI technology and durability to add dynamism to new product developments in wireless speakers

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Portable Players by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Portable Players by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Portable Players by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Portable Players by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Portable Players: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Portable Players: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Portable Players by Channel: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Portable Players by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Portable Players by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Portable Players by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Portable Players by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

…..continued

