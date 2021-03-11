Global Portable Players Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Overall volume sales have been falling since the end of 2016 but dropped further from -1% to -4% in 2020. Current value sales saw positive growth throughout the review period, rising significantly in 2019, and are now declining marginally in 2020. Wireless speakers continues to dominate volume sales in 2020. It is the only area within portable players to see positive, though slowed, volume growth during the pandemic. Portable media players is the worst hit, falling by 24%, though its deeper decl…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3390169-portable-players-in-portugal

Euromonitor International’s Portable Players in Portugal report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/interactive-multi-channel-communication-service-market-projection-by-latest-technology-global-analysis-industry-growth-current-trends-and-forecast-till-2026-2021-02-14

Product coverage: E-Readers, Portable Media Players, Wireless Speakers.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Portable Players market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/alpha-amylase-inhibitor–pipeline-insight-2020-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Sales in wireless speakers prevent more dramatic decline due to COVID-19

Improved language options support rising interest in digital assistants

Apple leads portable players though loses share to second-ranked Sony

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Growth is set to rise robustly thanks to persisting popularity of wireless speakers

E-Readers are unlikely to make significant headway during the forecast period

Wireless speakers will determine the category’s future success

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Portable Players by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Portable Players by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Portable Players by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Portable Players by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Portable Players: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Portable Players: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Portable Players by Channel: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Portable Players by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Portable Players by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Portable Players by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

…..continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105