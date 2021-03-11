Global Portable Players Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Despite a general tightening of belts as a result of the economic impact of the measures taken to control the spread of COVID-19, consumers were still prepared to spend money on products that offer convenience and value for money, with a good example of this being wireless speakers. With more people home-bound due to the pandemic, wireless speakers were seen as a cheap and flexible way to access entertainment. The portable players category as a whole will therefore be seeing further growth in vo…

Product coverage: E-Readers, Portable Media Players, Wireless Speakers.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Wireless speakers fit the bill as flexible products for the home during isolation

Kindle continues to lead e-readers

Portable media players remain on a fixed downward trend

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Wireless speakers will continue driving the overall portable players sales

E-readers remain popular despite competition from smartphones

Portable media players being replaced by more modern technology at a rapid rate

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Portable Players by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Portable Players by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Portable Players by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Portable Players by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Portable Players: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Portable Players: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Portable Players by Channel: % Volume 2015-2020

