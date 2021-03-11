Global Portable Players Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

The growing young adult population, who craved music and fun during the lockdown arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, maintained demand for wireless speakers in 2020, with only a marginal decrease from 2019. Furthermore, working from home and significantly reduced ability to socialise due to the pandemic also acted in favour of wireless speakers. This was underpinned by consumers’ increasing preference for mobile phones. Wireless speakers offer a high level of convenience as they can be used both…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3390166-portable-players-in-nigeria

Euromonitor International’s Portable Players in Nigeria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-multi-vendor-support-services-market-projection-by-industry-size-share-movements-by-trend-analysis-growth-status-revenue-expectation-to-2026-2021-02-14

Product coverage: E-Readers, Portable Media Players, Wireless Speakers.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Portable Players market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-green-coatings-market-size-study-by-types-waterborne-coatings-powder-coatings-high-solids-coatings-radiation-cure-coatings-by-applications-architectural-coatings-automotive-coatings-industrial-coatings-wood-coatings-packaging-coatings-product-finishes-coatings-and-regional-forecasts-2019-2026-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Wireless speakers benefit from versatility and compatibility with smartphones

Shenzhen Amaway Electronics Co Ltd extends lead thanks to wireless speakers

Large multinational brands lose out to cheaper alternatives

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Wireless speakers to see continued growth post-pandemic

Cheaper Chinese products set to remain most popular

Smartphones to continue to erode demand for portable players

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Portable Players by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Portable Players by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Portable Players by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Portable Players by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Portable Players: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Portable Players: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Portable Players by Channel: % Volume 2015-2020

…..continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105