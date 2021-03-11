Global Portable Players Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

In 2020, portable players is expected to maintain a similar double-digit retail volume growth rate to that seen in the previous year, with little impact anticipated from COVID-19. Despite the economic impact of the measures taken to combat the spread of the virus, consumers will still spend money on products that offer convenience and value for money. However, very different performances are expected between categories. By far the largest category, and the driver of growth in portable players ov…

Euromonitor International’s Portable Players in Mexico report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: E-Readers, Portable Media Players, Wireless Speakers.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Wireless speakers drives sales and growth due to Mexicans’ love of music

E-readers remains a niche but maintains growth due to portability and convenience

New launches from both existing and new players help maintain growth

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Continuation of trends, with wireless speakers driving growth

Growth of wireless speakers set to be maintained by smart home assistants

Continued decline expected for portable media players as they are replaceable

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

