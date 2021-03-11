Global Portable Players Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

2020 saw the portable players category maintain the performance of 2019 despite COVID-19. This was thanks to the growth demonstrated by wireless speakers, and the relatively healthy performance of e-readers. Wireless speakers’ growth continued with the addition of brands, formats, price points and styles. Wireless speakers are very convenient in terms of both connectivity and portability, able to connect to any device via Bluetooth. Wireless speakers are viewed as complementary to smartphones. T…
Euromonitor International's Portable Players in Israel report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level.
Product coverage: E-Readers, Portable Media Players, Wireless Speakers.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Smartphones represent a double-edged sword in Israel’s portable players category
E-readers benefit from growth of Hebrew content and lockdown
JBL leads wireless speakers, and thus the portable players category as a whole
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Wireless speakers to see continued growth in post-pandemic Israel
Smartphones to continue eroding demand for portable players
Home assistants to influence development of category performance and distribution
COVID-19 impact on consumer electronics
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for consumer electronics?
