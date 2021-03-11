Global Portable Players Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

2020 saw the portable players category maintain the performance of 2019 despite COVID-19. This was thanks to the growth demonstrated by wireless speakers, and the relatively healthy performance of e-readers. Wireless speakers’ growth continued with the addition of brands, formats, price points and styles. Wireless speakers are very convenient in terms of both connectivity and portability, able to connect to any device via Bluetooth. Wireless speakers are viewed as complementary to smartphones. T…

Product coverage: E-Readers, Portable Media Players, Wireless Speakers.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Smartphones represent a double-edged sword in Israel’s portable players category

E-readers benefit from growth of Hebrew content and lockdown

JBL leads wireless speakers, and thus the portable players category as a whole

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Wireless speakers to see continued growth in post-pandemic Israel

Smartphones to continue eroding demand for portable players

Home assistants to influence development of category performance and distribution

CATEGORY DATA

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer electronics

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for consumer electronics?

MARKET DATA

