Global Portable Players Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

In 2020, driven by the popularity of wireless speakers, portable players recorded retail volume growth. Wireless speakers are appreciated by Hungarians for providing good sound quality, easy usability and portability so that they can be used both indoors and outdoors and when travelling. The availability of good-quality models at a very affordable price has also benefited sales amongst price-sensitive consumers. Despite the economic impact of COVID-19 and consequent reduced purchasing power and…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3390158-portable-players-in-hungary

Euromonitor International’s Portable Players in Hungary report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/protein-labeling-market-projection-by-latest-technology-global-analysis-industry-growth-current-trends-and-forecast-till-2026-2021-02-14

Product coverage: E-Readers, Portable Media Players, Wireless Speakers.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Portable Players market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/alpha-synuclein-alphasyn-or-snca-inhibitor–pipeline-insight-2020-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Strong growth of wireless speakers despite consumer spending caution

Niche of e-readers fails to find footing in Hungary

Harman International Industries strengthens its leadership of portable players

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Consumers will continue to spend on convenient and value for money wireless speakers

Multi-functionality of smartphones to continue to impact sales

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Portable Players by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Portable Players by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Portable Players by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Portable Players by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Portable Players: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Portable Players: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Portable Players by Channel: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Portable Players by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Portable Players by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Portable Players by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Portable Players by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…..continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105