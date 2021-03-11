Global Portable Players Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

As the dominant category in both retail volume and value terms, wireless speakers continued to drive the performance of portable players in Egypt towards the end of the review period, while demand for portable media players has continued to decline due to the rising trend for using mobile devices such as smartphones with similar functions instead of purchasing additional electronics. Wireless and Bluetooth speakers have continued to gain widespread adoption in a range of shapes and sizes offered…

Euromonitor International's Portable Players in Egypt report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level.

Product coverage: E-Readers, Portable Media Players, Wireless Speakers.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Wireless speakers continues to drive demand for portable players during lockdown as consumers turn to devices which enhance their home entertainment experience

JBL strengthens overall leadership of portable players due to reputation within wireless speakers

E-commerce continues to regain lost share during lockdown as channel is suited to shipping small wireless speakers

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Wireless speakers set to continue to drive category forward, further expanding its consumer base

Younger generations to return to using wireless speakers outside of the home depending on further lockdown measures

Increasing use of smartphones in connection with wireless speakers to stream music likely to result in further declines for portable media players, while e-readers will remain negligible

CATEGORY DATA

