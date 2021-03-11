Global Portable Players Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

As the only product recording increasing sales in portable players, the penetration of wireless speakers continues to rise within Chilean households. Given the increasing focus of top players such as Sony on more expensive models, with the entry of cheaper Chinese brands and their impact on the profitability of traditional brands in the lower end of the category, some local brands such as Master-G or global player Bose have been recording a good performance with their product portfolios that emb…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3390149-portable-players-in-chile

Euromonitor International’s Portable Players in Chile report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-smart-manufacturing-market-projection-by-regional-analysis-demand-growth-technology-application-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-14

Product coverage: E-Readers, Portable Media Players, Wireless Speakers.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-deep-brain-stimulation-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-26

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Portable Players market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Economy products gaining share in what are uncertain times

Voice assistant speakers are still generally for the higher socioeconomic levels

Lack of competition in e-readers

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Online availability will be a differential

Further technology improvements will help drive continued growth in wireless speakers

Streaming continues to negatively affect portable media players

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Portable Players by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Portable Players by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Portable Players by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Portable Players by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Portable Players: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Portable Players: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Portable Players by Channel: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Portable Players by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Portable Players by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Portable Players by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Portable Players by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105