Global Portable Players Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Beyond the lockdown, COVID-19 is still influencing the behaviour of Austrian consumers as they are spending further time at home. A lot of consumers have therefore taken the opportunity to invest in their home entertainment as uncertainty remains regarding “going back to normal”. Home seclusion is thus benefiting wireless speakers, but working against already declining portable media players, which tend to be used out of the home. Wireless speakers are increasingly affordable and this has encour…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3390146-portable-players-in-austria

Euromonitor International’s Portable Players in Austria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-talent-relationship-management-market-projection-by-regional-analysis-demand-growth-technology-application-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-14

Product coverage: E-Readers, Portable Media Players, Wireless Speakers.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/ampa-receptor-antagonist–pipeline-insight-2020-2021-02-26

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Portable Players market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

“Hometainment” battle is won by wireless speakers

The number of wireless speakers per household is rising

Harman continues to set the tone in portable players

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Slight fall in sales predicted as wireless speakers slow down

Portable media players and e-readers to become cheaper

Strong momentum of e-commerce set to continue

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Portable Players by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Portable Players by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Portable Players by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Portable Players by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Portable Players: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Portable Players: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Portable Players by Channel: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Portable Players by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Portable Players by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Portable Players by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

…..continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105