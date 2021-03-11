Global Mobile Phones Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

In 2020, the decline in mobile phones was driven by feature phones, which were increasingly replaced with smartphones. The purchasing power decline due to the economic impact of COVID-19 also impacted sales of smartphones, which saw considerably lower growth in 2020 than in the previous year. People were likely to postpone their purchases if they were not necessary because of the instability and uncertainty in the country due to the pandemic.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3390141-mobile-phones-in-ukraine

Euromonitor International’s Mobile Phones in Ukraine report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-vp-latex-market-projection-by-industry-size-share-movements-by-trend-analysis-growth-status-revenue-expectation-to-2026-2021-02-14

Product coverage: Feature Phones, Smartphones.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Mobile Phones market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-artificial-intelligence-in-drug-discovery-market-size-study-by-component-software-services-by-technology-machine-learning-deep-learning-others-by-application-immuno-oncology-neurodegenerative-diseases-cardiovascular-diseases-others-by-end-use-pharmaceutical-biotechnology-companies-contract-research-organizations-research-centres-academic-government-institutes-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2027-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Consumer caution due to COVID-19 impacts sales in 2020

Increase of replacement cycles and unit prices

Samsung leads, closely followed by Xiaomi

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Further growth of ‘resilient’ smartphones to 2025

Demand for better quality phones as a few devices are replaced

Shift away from using two mobile operator services

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Mobile Phones by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Mobile Phones by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Mobile Phones by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Mobile Phones by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Smartphones by Screen Size: % Retail Volume 2018-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Mobile Phones: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Mobile Phones: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Mobile Phones by Channel: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Mobile Phones by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Mobile Phones by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Mobile Phones by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Mobile Phones by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

Table 13 Forecast Sales of Smartphones by Screen Size: % Retail Volume 2020-2025

…..continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105