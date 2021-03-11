Global Mobile Phones Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Mobile phones will continue to record declining volume sales in 2020, despite the recent launches of Samsung’s Galaxy S20, LG’s Velvet and Apple’s SE2. In addition, telecom subsidies have been increasing and the government has also provided emergency disaster relief funds to all households in South Korea. Nevertheless, the overall South Korean economy is struggling as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and measures implemented to contain its spread, which means that overall sales of smartphones h…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3390131-mobile-phones-in-south-korea

Euromonitor International’s Mobile Phones in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-patient-identity-resolution-software-market-2021-recent-trends-industry-share-size-demands-regional-survey-and-swot-analysis-till-2026-2021-02-11

Product coverage: Feature Phones, Smartphones.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Mobile Phones market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-plastic-additives-market-size-study-by-type-plasticizers-stabilizers-flame-retardants-impact-modifiers-other-plastic-additives-by-application-commodity-plastics-engineering-plastic-high-performance-plastics-by-plastic-packaging-consumer-goods-construction-automotive-others-and-regional-forecasts-2019-2026-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

EY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Smartphone sales struggling in the face of the economic problems caused by COVID-19

Feature phones continue to decline but still meet some consumers’ needs

Samsung Electronics the dominant player in mobile phones, with LG and Apple losing share

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Mobile phone sales expected to gradually move back into positive territory

Feature phones to continue declining

E-commerce growing, but electronics and appliance specialist retailers still the dominant channel

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Mobile Phones by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Mobile Phones by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Mobile Phones by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Mobile Phones by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Smartphones by Screen Size: % Retail Volume 2018-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Mobile Phones: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Mobile Phones: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Mobile Phones by Channel: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Mobile Phones by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Mobile Phones by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Mobile Phones by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Mobile Phones by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

Table 13 Forecast Sales of Smartphones by Screen Size: % Retail Volume 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer electronics

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for consumer electronics?

…..continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105