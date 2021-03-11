Global Mobile Phones Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

The mobile phones category saw limited impact arising from the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, with both smartphones and feature phones maintaining the trends seen the previous year: while feature phones saw continued negative growth, the smartphones category continued to grow, albeit at a slightly lower rate than seen in 2019.

Product coverage: Feature Phones, Smartphones.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Smartphones gain share, but feature phones maintain some level of demand

Less expensive Chinese handsets gain traction

Retailers increasingly important sources of phones for consumers

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Larger screen sizes expected to see continued volume share gain

Smartphones’ unit prices set to continue falling as competition intensifies

Health factors set to boost demand, potential remains for feature phones

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Mobile Phones by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Mobile Phones by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Mobile Phones by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Mobile Phones by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Smartphones by Screen Size: % Retail Volume 2018-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Mobile Phones: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Mobile Phones: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Mobile Phones by Channel: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Mobile Phones by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Mobile Phones by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Mobile Phones by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Mobile Phones by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…..continued

