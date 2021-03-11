Global In-Car Entertainment Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

The decline in retail volume sales of in-car entertainment continues to be informed by the decrease in sales of second-hand cars. Rising consumer incomes have allowed Romanians to purchase new vehicles, which often come with pre-installed in-car entertainment devices as standard or as optional built-in extras. In addition, improvements to the country’s road infrastructure have encouraged more Romanians to purchase new cars. Meanwhile, many drivers of new and older cars own smartphones, which fea…

Product coverage: In-Car Navigation, In-Car Speakers, In-Dash Media Players.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Decline in purchase of second-hand cars continues to depress demand for in-car entertainment

Coronavirus (COVID-19)’s economic fallout and travel restrictions reduce need or desire for new purchases or upgrades

Growing product awareness and knowledge increases demand for good quality branded devices

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Return to new car purchases predicted to limit sales growth in in-car entertainment

Growing importance of connectivity offers potential for rebound in demand for in-dash media players

Improved sound and connectivity set to guide new product developments in in-car speakers and in-dash media players

CATEGORY DATA

…..continued

