Global In-Car Entertainment Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

In-car entertainment has posted a category-wide decline that is set to continue for the remainder of 2020. Several reasons are behind the fall as the impact of COVID-19 serves to accelerate a pattern already in motion. Overall retail and volume and current value growth will fall by 12% and 11% respectively in 2020, which is only slightly deeper than the continuously worsening decline seen for the whole review period. Falling fastest in both volume and current value terms is in-car navigation, wh…

Euromonitor International’s In-Car Entertainment in Portugal report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: In-Car Navigation, In-Car Speakers, In-Dash Media Players.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 has little impact on a category already spiralling downwards

Smartphones continue to hamper growth and car tuning is restricted by tighter controls

Pioneer, TomTom and Garmin are most popular brands in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Decline is set to worsen as economic stress accelerates negative trends already underway

E-Commerce gains share and independent workshops band together

Sales will suffer further as car sharing gains ground in Portugal during the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of In-Car Entertainment by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of In-Car Entertainment by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of In-Car Entertainment by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of In-Car Entertainment by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of In-Car Entertainment: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of In-Car Entertainment: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of In-Car Entertainment by Channel: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of In-Car Entertainment by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of In-Car Entertainment by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of In-Car Entertainment by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of In-Car Entertainment by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…..continued

