Global In-Car Entertainment Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Retail volume sales of in-car navigation, in-car speakers and in-dash media players are all continuing to decline in 2020, with the trend expected to continue over the forecast period, with several reasons for the decline, and the COVID-19 pandemic having little impact on the category’s performance. On the one hand, car producers are increasingly fitting their new cars with high-tech in-car entertainment to compete with other producers, such as TomTom for in-car navigation or Bose or JLB for sou…

Product coverage: In-Car Navigation, In-Car Speakers, In-Dash Media Players.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 has little impact on the declining demand for in-car entertainment

Players hoping high-end products will tempt car owners

Pioneer continues to extend its overall lead

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

E-commerce channel continues gaining share

In-car entertainment will continue declining over the forecast period

In-car speakers leader 2N-Everpol continues increasing its share

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of In-Car Entertainment by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of In-Car Entertainment by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of In-Car Entertainment by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of In-Car Entertainment by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of In-Car Entertainment: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of In-Car Entertainment: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of In-Car Entertainment by Channel: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of In-Car Entertainment by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of In-Car Entertainment by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of In-Car Entertainment by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of In-Car Entertainment by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

…..continued

