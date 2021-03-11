Global In-Car Entertainment Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

As was seen during most of the review period, in-car entertainment is expected to see a further retail volume decline in 2020, and it will remain one of the smallest categories within consumer electronics. COVID-19 is not expected to have a significant impact on the rate of decline in 2020, which is expected to see a similar performance to the previous year. The decline within in-car entertainment can mainly be attributed to in-car navigation, which is expected to continue to see a double-digit…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3390081-in-car-entertainment-in-mexico

Euromonitor International’s In-Car Entertainment in Mexico report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-marketing-localization-service-market-2021-latest-trends-share-opportunities-swot-analysis-and-forecast-2026-2021-02-11

Product coverage: In-Car Navigation, In-Car Speakers, In-Dash Media Players.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the In-Car Entertainment market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-automotive-augmented-reality-and-virtual-reality-market-research-report-2021-analysis-and-forecast-2027-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

In-car navigation maintains the strongest decline as drivers use smartphones instead

In-dash media players are most popular, but also see competition from substitutes

Well-known multinational brands maintain their lead

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

In-dash media players set to drive growth due to connectivity and multifunctionality

Smartphones will continue to hamper demand for in-car navigation and speakers

Players will try to maintain sales with new product development

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of In-Car Entertainment by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of In-Car Entertainment by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of In-Car Entertainment by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of In-Car Entertainment by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of In-Car Entertainment: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of In-Car Entertainment: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of In-Car Entertainment by Channel: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of In-Car Entertainment by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of In-Car Entertainment by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of In-Car Entertainment by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of In-Car Entertainment by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

…..continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105