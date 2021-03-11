Global In-Car Entertainment Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

The in-car entertainment category in Israel was already declining pre-COVID-19, particularly in-car navigation. This continued in 2020 as consumers were required to stay at home due to lockdown restrictions and increased working from home, resulting in little perceived need to invest in vehicle improvements. The performance of the category in 2020 was further affected by the economic impact of COVID-19 on consumer spending power.

Product coverage: In-Car Navigation, In-Car Speakers, In-Dash Media Players.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 reduces demand in already struggling category

Changing formats and factory-fitted options stifle in-dash media players’ growth

Limited brand activity, limited potential for e-commerce

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Reduced travel and spending power to continue to impact demand

Smartphones set to erode demand, consumers prefer Android OS

Workshops offering convenience and expertise to dominate distribution

CATEGORY DATA

