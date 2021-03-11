Sports Nutrition in Bulgaria Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

As a result of the onset of COVID-19, a wide number of fitness centres and gyms were forced to close in order to help limit the spread of the virus, damaging sales of sports nutrition products in 2020. In recent years, sports centres have been an important channel for purchasing sports nutrition products, with an explosion in the number of major chains of health and fitness clubs throughout Bulgaria. In particular, upmarket fitness centres featuring premium spa centres expanded in Sofia and Plov…

Euromonitor International's Sports Nutrition in Bulgaria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level.

Product coverage: Sports Non-Protein Products, Sports Protein Products.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Closed fitness centres and gyms dampen sales of sports nutrition products in 2020

Sports nutrition becomes increasingly holistic, with different formats and product types

Sila.bg launches media channel to appeal to younger tech-savvy consumers

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

More consumers will turn to home workouts in near forecast period, with companies likely to cater to this trend

Sports nutrition will continues to benefit from the increasing importance of fitness culture

Digital marketing and social media engagement vital into forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

