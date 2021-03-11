Global In-Car Entertainment Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

As in many European markets, overall demand for in-car entertainment products in Greece has been in decline for several years. Most new cars sold in the country now come with built-in navigation and entertainment systems as standard. Accordingly, aftermarket sales are largely confined to drivers making replacement purchases for older and second-hand vehicles, as well as audiophiles and tech enthusiasts upgrading from factory-installed components to more sophisticated systems that provide superio…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3390073-in-car-entertainment-in-greece

Euromonitor International’s In-Car Entertainment in Greece report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/effective-microorganismsem-market-global-analysis-2021-2027-applications-growth-trends-top-companies-and-more-2021-02-11

Product coverage: In-Car Navigation, In-Car Speakers, In-Dash Media Players.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the In-Car Entertainment market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-concrete-admixtures-market-size-study-by-product-type-superplasticizers-normal-plasticizers-accelerating-retarding-air-entraining-water-proofing-admixtures-by-end-use-residential-commercial-and-infrastructure-and-regional-forecasts-2019-2026-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

EY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Underlying challenges facing in-car entertainment are exacerbated by COVID-19

In-car navigation remains the worst performing category

Intersys maintains overall lead in a highly concentrated field

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Polarisation expected to increase as declining trend persists

Demand for “mechless” receivers should lift performance of in-dash media players

Competitive threat posed by pre-installed systems set to intensify

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of In-Car Entertainment by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of In-Car Entertainment by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of In-Car Entertainment by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of In-Car Entertainment by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of In-Car Entertainment: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of In-Car Entertainment: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of In-Car Entertainment by Channel: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of In-Car Entertainment by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of In-Car Entertainment by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of In-Car Entertainment by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of In-Car Entertainment by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…..continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105