Global In-Car Entertainment Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

With lockdown measures introduced in March 2020, resulting in a high number of consumers remaining in the home for long periods of time, including remote learning and work from home measures, demand for in-car entertainment in Q2 was greatly reduced due to limited travel opportunities in Q2. This resulted in strong retail volume declines for in-car navigation and in-car speakers, although demand for both had been waning towards the end of the review period, as Egyptians increasingly relied upon…

Euromonitor International’s In-Car Entertainment in Egypt report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: In-Car Navigation, In-Car Speakers, In-Dash Media Players.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

In-dash media players is only positive performer going into Q3 and is likely to support category’s overall performance for 2020

Pioneer regains overall leadership in intensifying competitive landscape which sees smaller more affordable brands gaining ground

E-commerce gains notable share gain in 2020 driven by convenience and opportunity to find smaller, affordable brands

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Demand for in-car entertainment will continue to be supported by in-dash media players

In-car speakers set to experience further decline with music streaming apps through smartphones and wireless speakers offering strong competition

In-car navigation set to remain declining niche, increasingly replaced by free smartphone navigational apps

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer electronics

COVID-19 country impact

