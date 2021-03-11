Summary

Online Travel Sales and Intermediaries in South Korea

Travel intermediaries is especially hard hit having seen slowed growth pre-pandemic due to the No Japan boycott movement. The impact of COVID-19 and resultant disruptions to travel have compounded the sector’s struggle. Japan has traditionally been among the most popular destinations for South Korean travellers, but in 2019 outbound departures to the country dropped by 26%, to fall further in 2020 by another 41%. While intermediaries responded by promoting destinations such as Singapore and Russ…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3443417-online-travel-sales-and-intermediaries-in-south-korea

Euromonitor International’s Online Travel Sales and Intermediaries in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-wound-dressing-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-02

Product coverage: Mobile Travel Sales to Residents, Online Travel Sales to Residents, Travel Intermediaries.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-polystyrene-crown-moulding-industry-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-03-03

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-outbreak-global-medical-ceramics-industry-market-2021-03-03

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Online Travel Sales and Intermediaries market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-antifungal-drugs-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2014–2025-2021-03-04

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning. Online Travel Sales and Intermediaries in South Korea

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 follows boycott Japan campaign to further weaken sector while government coupons offer some relief

Online shift gains pace and threatens demand for intermediaries

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Dynamic packaging to see rising demand

Investment in innovative solutions and creative packages aims to tempt tourists back to travel

Summary 1 Travel Planning and Booking in South Korea: Purchase Factors 2020

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Travel Intermediaries Sales: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Intermediaries Corporate Business Online Sales: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Intermediaries Leisure Online Sales: Value 2015-2020

Table 4 Travel Intermediaries NBO Company Shares: % Value 2016-2020

Table 5 Online Travel Sales to Residents: Value 2015-2020

Table 6 Total Mobile T…continued

Online Travel Sales iin Israel

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Tourism topples from its previous success due to impact of COVID-19 in 2020

Domestic tourism suffers from high local prices

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Tel Aviv to rely on business travel for recovery while Eilat and the Dead Sea reopen to domestic leisure tourists

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105