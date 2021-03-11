Global In-Car Entertainment Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

The Annual Report of Vehicle Registrations showed that for the first four months of 2020, vehicle registrations reached 51,481 units, some 31% lower than the same period in 2019. In April 2020, 217 vehicles were registered across the country, representing a drop of 98.9% compared to the same month of 2019. Although in-car entertainment is normally purchased to upgrade used cars as installing equipment normally invalidates the manufacturer’s warranty, this figure is indicative of how the quaranti…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3390068-in-car-entertainment-in-colombia

Euromonitor International’s In-Car Entertainment in Colombia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/electric-capacitor-market-global-analysis-2021-2027-applications-growth-trends-top-companies-and-more-2021-02-11

Product coverage: In-Car Navigation, In-Car Speakers, In-Dash Media Players.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-self-adhesive-labels-market-size-study-by-composition-release-liner-linerless-adhesive-layer-face-stock-by-nature-permanent-removable-repositionable-by-application-food-beverages-consumer-durables-pharmaceuticals-home-personal-care-products-retail-labels-others-and-regional-forecasts-2019-2026-2021-02-26

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the In-Car Entertainment market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Auto spending is not a priority in 2020

More consumers use smartphones for their in-car entertainment and navigation

Manufacturers look to add value in a scenario of steep declines in unit sales

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Ongoing declines for in-car entertainment

Manufacturers will focus on smartphone integration

Little channel switch

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of In-Car Entertainment by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of In-Car Entertainment by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of In-Car Entertainment by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of In-Car Entertainment by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of In-Car Entertainment: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of In-Car Entertainment: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of In-Car Entertainment by Channel: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of In-Car Entertainment by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of In-Car Entertainment by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of In-Car Entertainment by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of In-Car Entertainment by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…..continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105