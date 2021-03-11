Global Vitamins in Turkey Market Research Report forecast year

Many products under this category are recommended as preventative health measures against COVID-19. Vitamin C is perhaps the most popular supplement taken to protect against infection due to its important role in supporting the immune system. Meanwhile, deficiency in vitamin D levels is associated with an increased risk of upper respiratory tract infections, including influenza and asthma. Therefore, since Q2, demand for these categories in particular has risen on account of the arrival of COVID…

Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6117661-vitamins-in-turkey

Euromonitor International’s Vitamins in Turkey report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/ski-clothing-market-2021-share-growth-trend-industry-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-01

Product coverage: Multivitamins, Single Vitamins.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/connected-smart-ship-market-2021-share-growth-trend-industry-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-04

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/contract-development-and-manufacturing-organization-cdmo-outsourcing-market-2021-share-growth-trend-industry-analysis-and-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-08

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Vitamins market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/home-appliance-market-2021-global-trend-segmentation-and-opportunities-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-10

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Vitamins in Turkey

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Consumers invest in their immune system and general health amid virus threat

Segmentation deepening as health-awareness increases

Cheaper competition make gains while NPD becomes more user-specific

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

COVID-19 to leave long-lasting impression on health-awareness and keep vitamins in demand

Public health campaigns to benefit vitamins sales further

….….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105