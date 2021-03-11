Global In-Car Entertainment Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

COVID-19’s disruption has intensified the declining trend for sales of in-car speakers and in-dash media players, with cars being used much less frequently during lockdown and consumers increasingly cutting back on non-essential purchases because of job losses and financial uncertainty arising from the pandemic. While in-car navigation has not experienced accelerated decline, sales are still falling strongly. As well as restrictions imposed on consumers’ movement in order to curb the spread of t…

Euromonitor International’s In-Car Entertainment in Austria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: In-Car Navigation, In-Car Speakers, In-Dash Media Players.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Movement restrictions and falls in income add to in-car entertainment problems

Garmin and TomTom receive the most consumer traffic

In-dash media players and in-car speakers marginalised further by COVID-19

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

In-car navigation to focus on more advanced models

Sales to consolidate further among the leading players

New outdoor niches to be exploited

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of In-Car Entertainment by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of In-Car Entertainment by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of In-Car Entertainment by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of In-Car Entertainment by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of In-Car Entertainment: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of In-Car Entertainment: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of In-Car Entertainment by Channel: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of In-Car Entertainment by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of In-Car Entertainment by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of In-Car Entertainment by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of In-Car Entertainment by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…..continued

